Photo 646
a winter frost on a dead thistle
A frosty start to the day, but bright sunshine and clear skies too. A very busy week ahead; there hardly seems to be enough hours in the day. Hence a very quick snap from the garden on my iPhone this morning.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Tags
winter
,
thistle
,
garden
,
frost
