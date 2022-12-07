Previous
a winter frost on a dead thistle by cam365pix
a winter frost on a dead thistle

A frosty start to the day, but bright sunshine and clear skies too. A very busy week ahead; there hardly seems to be enough hours in the day. Hence a very quick snap from the garden on my iPhone this morning.
Cam

Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
