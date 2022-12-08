Sign up
Photo 647
the old and the young
A couple of landmark birthdays coming up in the next week, at polar ends of the age spectrum: my great niece and my Dad - I let you work out which card is for whom.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
0
0
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Tags
birthday
