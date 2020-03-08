Previous
Lady looking for Breakfast! by carole_sandford
Photo 459

Lady looking for Breakfast!

This lady pheasant was an early morning visitor to our garden. She was picking up seed that had been thrown from the feeder above.
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Phil Sandford ace
She was in the garden all day yesterday ......
March 9th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
She’s beautiful.
March 9th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful visitor and one that clears up all the mess of seeds dropped by the usual garden birds ! - fav
March 9th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Great...the pigeons do the same here..
March 9th, 2020  
