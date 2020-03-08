Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 459
Lady looking for Breakfast!
This lady pheasant was an early morning visitor to our garden. She was picking up seed that had been thrown from the feeder above.
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
4
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1767
photos
148
followers
139
following
126% complete
View this month »
453
454
455
456
457
458
459
460
Latest from all albums
197
198
199
200
459
201
460
202
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
9th March 2020 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
pheasant
Phil Sandford
ace
She was in the garden all day yesterday ......
March 9th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
She’s beautiful.
March 9th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful visitor and one that clears up all the mess of seeds dropped by the usual garden birds ! - fav
March 9th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Great...the pigeons do the same here..
March 9th, 2020
