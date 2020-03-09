Sign up
Photo 460
A different kind of Red
A “thumbs up” this morning from a Red Arrows pilot.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
6
4
3
Extras
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
9th March 2020 12:51pm
red
arrow
pilot
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture (and a thumbs up to their latest fan 😜)
March 9th, 2020
JackieR
ace
what a fabulous shot Carole
March 9th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Oh how cool! Wow!
March 9th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful capture.
March 9th, 2020
