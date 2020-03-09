Previous
A different kind of Red by carole_sandford
Photo 460

A different kind of Red

A “thumbs up” this morning from a Red Arrows pilot.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous capture (and a thumbs up to their latest fan 😜)
March 9th, 2020  
JackieR ace
what a fabulous shot Carole
March 9th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Oh how cool! Wow!
March 9th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful capture.
March 9th, 2020  
