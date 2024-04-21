Previous
Trees Across the Lake by carole_sandford
Photo 2801

Trees Across the Lake

Phil & I had a wander around Hartsholme Park this afternoon. Constantly changing clouds & blue sky, but it didn’t rain - which is a bonus!
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
767% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
Lovely reflections
April 21st, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Very nice
April 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise