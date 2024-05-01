Sign up
Previous
Photo 1186
On the lookout….
…..in mid air!
We went back to 5 mile in search of owls & weren’t disappointed. This barn owl & another one were swooping around.
I think he looks as if he’s taking a bow!
1st May 2024
1st May 24
4
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
barn
,
hunting
,
owl
,
fiskerton
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb shot Carole -- fab and a fav
May 1st, 2024
Martyn Drage
Great pic
May 1st, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
majestic and beautiful
May 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous sight and capture.
May 1st, 2024
