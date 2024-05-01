Previous
On the lookout…. by carole_sandford
On the lookout….

…..in mid air!
We went back to 5 mile in search of owls & weren’t disappointed. This barn owl & another one were swooping around.
I think he looks as if he’s taking a bow!
Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb shot Carole -- fab and a fav
May 1st, 2024  
Martyn Drage
Great pic
May 1st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
majestic and beautiful
May 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous sight and capture.
May 1st, 2024  
