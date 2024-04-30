Sign up
Photo 1185
Sinking Sun
Also sunset at Five Mile Bridge, Fiskerton, but a little later than my main shot.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
5
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4064
photos
176
followers
146
following
324% complete
View this month »
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
Latest from all albums
2807
1182
2808
1183
2809
1184
2810
1185
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Tags
sunset
,
river
,
witham
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
April 30th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
the inclusion of the reeds works so well Carole
April 30th, 2024
Lesley
ace
It was a beautiful day today, wasn’t it? Gorgeous sunset.
April 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
This one is fabulous too (I saw the setting sun first)
April 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very impressive
April 30th, 2024
