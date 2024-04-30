Previous
Sinking Sun by carole_sandford
Photo 1185

Sinking Sun

Also sunset at Five Mile Bridge, Fiskerton, but a little later than my main shot.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
324% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
April 30th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
the inclusion of the reeds works so well Carole
April 30th, 2024  
Lesley ace
It was a beautiful day today, wasn’t it? Gorgeous sunset.
April 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
This one is fabulous too (I saw the setting sun first)
April 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very impressive
April 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise