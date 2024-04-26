Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2806
Eating her Greens
Well, the very pale green/yellow of the new maple leaves. I have never seen a squirrel eat them before, but she was chomping away!
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4056
photos
176
followers
146
following
768% complete
View this month »
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
Latest from all albums
1179
2802
1180
2803
1181
2804
2805
2806
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
leaves
,
eating
JackieR
ace
Beautiful minimalism
April 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a scraggy looking tail.
April 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close