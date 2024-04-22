Previous
Looking the other Way by carole_sandford
Photo 2802

Looking the other Way

Taken on the bridge over the weir at Hougham, looking the other way from my shot two days ago.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
767% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Picturesque spot
April 22nd, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
River Witham looking very picturesque.
April 22nd, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
A very lovely view Fav.
April 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
April 22nd, 2024  
Kate ace
Love the water texture
April 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise