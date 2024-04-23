Previous
Greylag Goose by carole_sandford
Photo 2803

Greylag Goose

There were lots of these around the lake at Hartsholme. Not shy of humans at all, wandering up to people, probably in the hope of food.
23rd April 2024

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
mittens (Marilyn)
Cute capture.
April 23rd, 2024  
