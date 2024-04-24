Previous
Rain, rain, go away…. by carole_sandford
Photo 2804

Rain, rain, go away….

It’s been a day of showers today. Took this through a rain soaked conservatory window. Then faffed it a bit in snapseed.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
768% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great rainy day shot
April 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A nice abstract effect.
April 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely effect to illustrate the wet day ! fav
April 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise