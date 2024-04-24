Sign up
Previous
Photo 2804
Rain, rain, go away….
It’s been a day of showers today. Took this through a rain soaked conservatory window. Then faffed it a bit in snapseed.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4054
photos
176
followers
146
following
768% complete
View this month »
Tags
window
,
rain
,
wet
,
showers
gloria jones
ace
Great rainy day shot
April 24th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice abstract effect.
April 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely effect to illustrate the wet day ! fav
April 24th, 2024
