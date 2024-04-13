Jimmy

Mercury was the Roman god of commerce, who was known for being able to mediate between the gods & the mortal world. His winged feet made him incredibly fast, and he was also known for being able to carry messages and goods with him.

Mercury, is the cap badge of the Royal Corps of Signals, in the British Army ( the corps in which Phil served). Affectionately known as Jimmy - something to do with a British Boxer, Jimmy Mercury, who was at the height of his career when the corps was formed in 1920.

The Corps motto is Certa Cito, swift & sure.