See what I mean? by carole_sandford
Photo 1176

See what I mean?

Just to show how the different colour tulips deteriorated . Such interesting shapes they make!
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful artistry
April 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of these beauties, interesting how different they look. Certainly beautiful shapes and wabi sabi..
April 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it , Tulips are one of those delightful flower that can look good ,dead or alive - A super shot ! fav
April 14th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Very nice
April 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Tulips have so much to offer.
April 14th, 2024  
