Previous
Photo 1183
Red Handed
Or should that be caught green handed? The same squirrel from a few days ago, before she opted to swing onto the branch above. As you can clearly see she is chomping on green leaves!
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
6
7
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1181
2804
2805
2806
2807
1182
2808
1183
Tags
squirrel
,
leaves
,
maple
Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot, perfectly framed
April 28th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Tree rat !!
April 28th, 2024
Carole G
ace
Cute, got to eat your greens!
April 28th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super natural framing
April 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet capture !!! or not - I also have a little squirrel - who is very determined in her antics to devour as much of the bird seeds as she can ! I am secretly with Phil on this one !! ha !! But a beautiful shot Carol - fav
April 28th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Super cute!
April 28th, 2024
