Red Handed by carole_sandford
Photo 1183

Red Handed

Or should that be caught green handed? The same squirrel from a few days ago, before she opted to swing onto the branch above. As you can clearly see she is chomping on green leaves!
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

Judith Johnson ace
Super shot, perfectly framed
April 28th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Tree rat !!
April 28th, 2024  
Carole G ace
Cute, got to eat your greens!
April 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super natural framing
April 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet capture !!! or not - I also have a little squirrel - who is very determined in her antics to devour as much of the bird seeds as she can ! I am secretly with Phil on this one !! ha !! But a beautiful shot Carol - fav
April 28th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Super cute!
April 28th, 2024  
