Previous
Photo 1182
Hackthorn Chickens
Whenever we park these guys & about four more come running along to greet us! It’s usually Phil they follow, but he was at the rugby today.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
6
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
chickens
,
hackthorn
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking girls.
April 27th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
cute little crabby faces.
April 27th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Given what happened at the rugby, I’d have preferred being with the chickens.
April 27th, 2024
Barb
ace
Great photo!
April 27th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
They are great - love their colouring.
April 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic pose
April 27th, 2024
