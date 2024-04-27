Previous
Hackthorn Chickens by carole_sandford
Photo 1182

Hackthorn Chickens

Whenever we park these guys & about four more come running along to greet us! It’s usually Phil they follow, but he was at the rugby today.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great looking girls.
April 27th, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
cute little crabby faces.
April 27th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Given what happened at the rugby, I’d have preferred being with the chickens.
April 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
Great photo!
April 27th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
They are great - love their colouring.
April 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic pose
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise