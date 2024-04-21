Sign up
Previous
Photo 1179
New Family
It’s that time of year. A mallard mum & her babies.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
ducks
mallard
ducklings
hartsholme
Michelle
So cute, I haven’t seen any ducklings yet this year
April 21st, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely family photo. It was about this time the Jay popped down from the trees …..
April 21st, 2024
