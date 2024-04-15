Sign up
Photo 1177
Beyond Repair
Too late for resuscitation me thinks! Touch it & the petals will drop off! But so dramatic!
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
dead
,
tulip
,
sabi
,
wabi
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love the shape and the richness of the colour.
April 15th, 2024
