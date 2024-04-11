Previous
Phil & Will by carole_sandford
Photo 1174

Phil & Will

Phil posing with a statue of the young Will Shakespeare. Will is wearing Phil’s baseball cap!
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
321% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I have a similar shot with my hubby last year but without the hat.
April 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lol
April 11th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great. Love it.
April 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! great shot !
April 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise