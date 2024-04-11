Sign up
Previous
Photo 1174
Phil & Will
Phil posing with a statue of the young Will Shakespeare. Will is wearing Phil’s baseball cap!
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
4
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
2789
1172
68
2790
1173
2791
1174
69
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
11th April 2024 9:09am
Tags
phil
,
&
,
will
,
stratford
Susan Wakely
ace
I have a similar shot with my hubby last year but without the hat.
April 11th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Lol
April 11th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great. Love it.
April 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! great shot !
April 11th, 2024
