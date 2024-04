Charlecote Park

After visiting Ann Hathaway’s cottage today, it was pouring with a rain, so we needed a place to visit where we could be mostly indoors & that had a cafe.

Charlecote Park is a NT property & one that we hadn’t visited before. The land was gifted to the Lucy family by William the Conqueror in 1066 & descents of the original family still own it & live in a house in the grounds, which is quite amazing!