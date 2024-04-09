Sign up
Shakespeare Country
A statue of Will Shakespeare in front of our hotel in Stratford. Here for a couple of days, we decided to come back after our brief visit last year. ( we reckon this statue is exactly the same as one at Doddington Hall at home, believe it or not!)
9th Apr 24
Carole Sandford
