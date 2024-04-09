Previous
Shakespeare Country by carole_sandford
Photo 1172

Shakespeare Country

A statue of Will Shakespeare in front of our hotel in Stratford. Here for a couple of days, we decided to come back after our brief visit last year. ( we reckon this statue is exactly the same as one at Doddington Hall at home, believe it or not!)
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8!
