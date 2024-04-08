Sign up
Previous
Photo 1171
Leading Line
The path leading from the orchard to the formal garden at the back of Doddington Hall.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
3
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
hall
,
leading
,
line
,
doddington
Beverley
ace
Beautiful daffodils leading the way, lovely photo
April 8th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Perfect leading line, symmetry
April 8th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely symmetry, and a splendid building
April 8th, 2024
