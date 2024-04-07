Sign up
Photo 1170
Veiled by new Leaves
This was a scene from my bedroom window this morning. Fred in his field, veiled by the new leaves on the maples. Probably not the best shot, but I liked it.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Tags
new
leaves
horse
fred
veil
