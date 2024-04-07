Previous
Veiled by new Leaves by carole_sandford
Veiled by new Leaves

This was a scene from my bedroom window this morning. Fred in his field, veiled by the new leaves on the maples. Probably not the best shot, but I liked it.
7th April 2024

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
