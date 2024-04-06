Previous
Opposite Direction by carole_sandford
Photo 1169

Opposite Direction

The view in the opposite direction to yesterday’s Doddington Church shot. So the same pond, but the reflection is sky & the top of the Hall.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

📷 Raymond ace
Loving the reflections
April 6th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Very nice
April 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise