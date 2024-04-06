Sign up
Photo 1169
Opposite Direction
The view in the opposite direction to yesterday’s Doddington Church shot. So the same pond, but the reflection is sky & the top of the Hall.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
reflection
pond
doddington
📷 Raymond
ace
Loving the reflections
April 6th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nice
April 6th, 2024
