Previous
Doddington Church by carole_sandford
Photo 1168

Doddington Church

This pond is in the walled vegetable garden at Doddington. The church was originally the family church of the house inhabitants & their servants. I liked the reflection in the water.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Very nice reflection.
April 5th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Grest shot love it 👍😊
April 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful shot , capturing both the church and its reflections !
April 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise