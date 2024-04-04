Previous
Walled Garden by carole_sandford
Walled Garden

There are two walled gardens at Gunby, this one is usually awash with colour in the summer, but I still think it’s quite pretty at this time of year too.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

Phil Howcroft ace
yes it looks very pretty carole
April 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I always like spring flowers.
April 4th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Spring has sprung! Thank goodness…. Love this photo…
April 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to see these traditional looking gardens -
April 4th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my, how beautiful!
April 4th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful.
April 4th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A terrific leading line through this pleasing garden.
April 4th, 2024  
