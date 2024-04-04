Sign up
Photo 1167
Walled Garden
There are two walled gardens at Gunby, this one is usually awash with colour in the summer, but I still think it’s quite pretty at this time of year too.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
garden
walled
gunby
Phil Howcroft
yes it looks very pretty carole
April 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
I always like spring flowers.
April 4th, 2024
Beverley
Spring has sprung! Thank goodness…. Love this photo…
April 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
So lovely to see these traditional looking gardens -
April 4th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my, how beautiful!
April 4th, 2024
Babs
Beautiful.
April 4th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
A terrific leading line through this pleasing garden.
April 4th, 2024
