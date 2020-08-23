Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 517
Icarus
One of the more dramatic sculptures from Doddington today.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1996
photos
140
followers
140
following
141% complete
View this month »
510
511
512
513
514
515
516
517
Latest from all albums
365
366
515
367
516
368
369
517
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
23rd August 2020 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sculptures
,
icarus
,
doddington
Richard Brown
ace
Interesting sculpture. I hope to visit this soon!
August 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close