Photo 626
Himself
Sitting in the shade yesterday. It was 30C, so a little shade at intervals was welcome!
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
2
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2443
photos
167
followers
147
following
171% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Taken
17th July 2021 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
phil
,
outdoors
,
husband
Phil Sandford
ace
Uncle Albert’s long lost brother “When I was in the war …….”
July 18th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Great portrait
July 18th, 2021
