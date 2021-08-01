Sign up
Photo 630
Cone Flower Butterfly
There seems to be a distinct lack of butterflies around, certainly the colourful ones anyway. This one was sat still long enough to capture!
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
2
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2463
photos
166
followers
147
following
172% complete
623
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
1803
629
1804
1805
1806
26
1807
630
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Taken
1st August 2021 1:17pm
Tags
flower
,
cone
,
garden
,
butterfly
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent close up capture.
August 1st, 2021
Cheryl
Beautiful
August 1st, 2021
