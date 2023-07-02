Previous
This is what…. by carole_sandford
Photo 985

This is what….

“ I’m nearly a teenager & my Nan is taking pictures of me & I’m just going to pretend that I’m not looking, no filters, so uncool….”
Looks like! 😂😂
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Love the sheepish grin… that says it all… very nice edit Carole.
July 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh dear - teenagers!!
July 2nd, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
I love it 😂😂
July 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
What a great shot!
July 2nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Oh what fun years ahead :) Love the shot
July 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise