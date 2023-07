Neighbours Moggy

Though sometimes I think it thinks it lives here! I don't know it's name or its gender. But I do know that fortunately it's rubbish at catching birds, though it sits in our garden observing them! Today it was sat on our fence, watching something in the field on the other side, but made no attempt to catch whatever it was.

I'm not particularly fussed about cats & certainly have no desire to own one!