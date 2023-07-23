Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 998
The Old Lady on the Opposite Hill
Lincoln Cathedral seen from Bracebridge Heath, which is on the opposite hill, with the city of Lincoln down in the “bowl” between the two. Lots of ripe looking corn/wheat fields around at the moment & this one was right next to a convenient lay-by.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3575
photos
169
followers
143
following
273% complete
View this month »
991
992
993
994
995
996
997
998
Latest from all albums
997
2524
2525
49
2526
2527
2528
998
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
field
,
lincoln
,
crop
Sue Cooper
ace
This is just lovely. Another Fav. Sounds like you had a nice day out.
July 23rd, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Makes a wonderful skyline!
July 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely with the golden wheat fields.
July 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close