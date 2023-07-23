Previous
The Old Lady on the Opposite Hill by carole_sandford
Photo 998

The Old Lady on the Opposite Hill

Lincoln Cathedral seen from Bracebridge Heath, which is on the opposite hill, with the city of Lincoln down in the “bowl” between the two. Lots of ripe looking corn/wheat fields around at the moment & this one was right next to a convenient lay-by.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Carole Sandford

Sue Cooper ace
This is just lovely. Another Fav. Sounds like you had a nice day out.
July 23rd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Makes a wonderful skyline!
July 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely with the golden wheat fields.
July 23rd, 2023  
