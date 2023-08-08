Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1009
Sunset on the Ridge
Sunset on the Ridge. Corn field, ready to be harvested.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3602
photos
167
followers
143
following
276% complete
View this month »
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
Latest from all albums
2540
2541
1007
2542
2543
1008
2544
1009
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
corn
,
sunset
,
field
,
ridge
Renee Salamon
ace
Love the detailed foreground set against the beauty of the background
August 8th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous!
August 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close