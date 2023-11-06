Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1072
Solo
This guy went up alone. From the maneuvers that he was doing, we think he was one of the synchro pair, so either Red 6 or 7.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
3
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3762
photos
165
followers
139
following
293% complete
View this month »
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
Latest from all albums
2630
2631
1070
2632
2633
1071
2634
1072
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
6
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
6th November 2023 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
solo
,
arrow
Phil Sandford
ace
Excellent
November 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow fantastic. hope you managed to duck, he is coming straight for you. fav.
November 6th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Marvellous
November 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close