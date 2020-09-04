Previous
Next
On the Edge! by carole_sandford
Photo 1476

On the Edge!

Don’t children sleep in odd positions?
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
404% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Quite the contortionist. You never know we might all sleep like this but would never know unless someone took a photo of us.
September 5th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, yes they do! Rather like cats or dogs really.
September 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise