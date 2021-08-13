Sign up
Photo 1819
Patterns & Colours
Haven’t done one of these for ages & they turn out differently each time.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
1
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2477
photos
165
followers
147
following
498% complete
View this month »
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
12th August 2021 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paper
,
colours
,
folding
,
lighting
,
patterns
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Colorful result! Reminds me of a peacock's feathers.
August 13th, 2021
