Patterns & Colours by carole_sandford
Photo 1819

Patterns & Colours

Haven’t done one of these for ages & they turn out differently each time.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Carole Sandford

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Colorful result! Reminds me of a peacock's feathers.
August 13th, 2021  
