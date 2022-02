Flash of Red 26

High key with emphasis on white. I love Hellebores & for high & low key shots they have been really useful! My opinion before this was that flowers should be colour shots, but if you get it right , they can look good in b&w too. Last high key shot for FOR. I prefer high key to low key, but have enjoyed doing both. I like how this one looks like a drawing.

Best viewed on black.

Many thanks for all your continued engagement with my project.