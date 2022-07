Scorching!

Had breakfast in the garden this morning. But fairly soon after that it was just too hot to be out there! Apparently we now have an amber health alert in place, with the government now teaching care homes how to suck eggs re how to look after people in hot weather! I personally would consider that an insult from an institution that thought it was a good idea to discharge covid positive people to care homes during the pandemic!

Dare I say, I wish it would rain!