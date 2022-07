The Petwood

Phil & I had a wander around the 1940s festival weekend, at Woodhall Spa today. It was in incredibly hot!

This is a shot of the Petwood - these days a rather nice hotel. In the 1940s it was commandeered as an RAF Officer’s Mess (very grand as you can imagine!). And, yes that is a Spitfire aeroplane parked in front of it!