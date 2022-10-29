Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2261
Cathedral & Tennyson.
Always makes a good subject from this pov at this time of year. Phil & met some old army friends today in Castle Square. A lovely couple of hours spent in good company!
This was taken as we passed on our way.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3152
photos
168
followers
142
following
619% complete
View this month »
2254
2255
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
Latest from all albums
846
2258
847
2259
848
2260
849
2261
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 7
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
autumn
,
lincoln
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a beautiful looking place and a lovely shot.
October 29th, 2022
Kate
ace
Nice POV and composition
October 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and pov!
October 29th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
lovely shot
October 29th, 2022
Sue Cooper
ace
That's really lovely. Fav.
October 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close