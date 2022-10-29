Previous
Cathedral & Tennyson. by carole_sandford
Photo 2261

Cathedral & Tennyson.

Always makes a good subject from this pov at this time of year. Phil & met some old army friends today in Castle Square. A lovely couple of hours spent in good company!
This was taken as we passed on our way.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Carole Sandford

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a beautiful looking place and a lovely shot.
October 29th, 2022  
Kate ace
Nice POV and composition
October 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and pov!
October 29th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
lovely shot
October 29th, 2022  
Sue Cooper ace
That's really lovely. Fav.
October 29th, 2022  
