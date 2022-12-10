Sign up
Photo 2303
Jack Frost
He has been very busy! Temperatures remain minus at night time. So this morning everywhere outside is covered in thick frost. This a closer look at the ice crystals.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
4
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3209
photos
167
followers
140
following
630% complete
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
862
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
863
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
10th December 2022 9:02am
ice
,
garden
,
frost
,
crystals
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Cold, but oh so pretty! beautifully lit in the sun and captured! fav
December 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely shapes to the crystals.
December 10th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Great focus and dof. I can't see Jack in the picture, maybe he went for a coffee - I will check if he's back later hehe.
December 10th, 2022
SwChappell
ace
Beautiful capture
December 10th, 2022
