Jack Frost by carole_sandford
Jack Frost

He has been very busy! Temperatures remain minus at night time. So this morning everywhere outside is covered in thick frost. This a closer look at the ice crystals.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Cold, but oh so pretty! beautifully lit in the sun and captured! fav
December 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shapes to the crystals.
December 10th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Great focus and dof. I can't see Jack in the picture, maybe he went for a coffee - I will check if he's back later hehe.
December 10th, 2022  
SwChappell ace
Beautiful capture
December 10th, 2022  
