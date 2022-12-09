Sign up
Photo 2302
Home Time
Tuesday of this week I went to a friends for lunch & took this on the way home.
Best on black.
Many thanks as usual for all your comments & favs.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3207
photos
167
followers
140
following
630% complete
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
2296
2297
862
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
Tags
sunset
,
winter
,
afternoon/evening
