Photo 2798
Golden Flowers
This plant with pretty flowers appeared in our garden, don’t remember it from last year, don’t remember buying it, but I’m guessing we must have done. My app says it’s a wall flower, but I’m sure someone will confirm or tell me otherwise.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
April 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Such a gorgeous yellow flower - yes its certainly is a wallflower !
April 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
I also agree to it being a wallflower. Maybe a kind little birdie shared the seed in your garden.
April 18th, 2024
