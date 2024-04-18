Previous
Golden Flowers by carole_sandford
Golden Flowers

This plant with pretty flowers appeared in our garden, don’t remember it from last year, don’t remember buying it, but I’m guessing we must have done. My app says it’s a wall flower, but I’m sure someone will confirm or tell me otherwise.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Carole Sandford

Joan Robillard
Beautiful
April 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a gorgeous yellow flower - yes its certainly is a wallflower !
April 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
I also agree to it being a wallflower. Maybe a kind little birdie shared the seed in your garden.
April 18th, 2024  
