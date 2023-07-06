Previous
Drop of Sunshine by carole_sandford
Photo 2511

Drop of Sunshine

Such happy flowers.
Probably best on black.
Many thanks for all your comments & favs.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

Judith Johnson ace
Super sunflower capture
July 6th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Beautifully composed. Fav
July 6th, 2023  
Lesley ace
They truly are. A beautiful capture!
July 6th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Delightful sight
July 6th, 2023  
*lynn ace
love it ...big and beautiful
July 6th, 2023  
