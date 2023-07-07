Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2512
Should I stay or should I go?
The squirrel had been scared from the tree onto the fence. I liked the way it was framed by the branches.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3547
photos
168
followers
143
following
688% complete
View this month »
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
Latest from all albums
2508
2509
986
2510
987
2511
2512
988
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
5th July 2023 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
fence
,
garden
,
framed
Phil Sandford
ace
It should go. And go far!!
July 7th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Such a lovely scene….the little squirrel is framed so beautifully.
July 7th, 2023
Lisa Brown
yes I agree. a perfect set up for this little guy. The green tones are absolutely beautiful too.
July 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close