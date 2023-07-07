Previous
Should I stay or should I go? by carole_sandford
Photo 2512

Should I stay or should I go?

The squirrel had been scared from the tree onto the fence. I liked the way it was framed by the branches.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Phil Sandford ace
It should go. And go far!!
July 7th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Such a lovely scene….the little squirrel is framed so beautifully.
July 7th, 2023  
Lisa Brown
yes I agree. a perfect set up for this little guy. The green tones are absolutely beautiful too.
July 7th, 2023  
