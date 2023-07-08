Sign up
Photo 2513
Next Years Poppies
A still life of poppy seed heads, reflections & spilled seeds.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
8
7
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3548
photos
167
followers
143
following
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
2513
2509
986
2510
987
2511
2512
988
2513
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
7
Album
Years 1 to 7
Tags
life
,
seed
,
still
,
heads
,
poppy
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous!
July 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
July 8th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Shapes textures and colours - great composition. fav
July 8th, 2023
KV
ace
Magical… lovely still life.
July 8th, 2023
julia
ace
Beautiful colour tones..
July 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
July 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful composition and subject
July 8th, 2023
