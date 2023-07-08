Previous
Next Years Poppies by carole_sandford
Photo 2513

Next Years Poppies

A still life of poppy seed heads, reflections & spilled seeds.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
688% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous!
July 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections.
July 8th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Shapes textures and colours - great composition. fav
July 8th, 2023  
KV ace
Magical… lovely still life.
July 8th, 2023  
julia ace
Beautiful colour tones..
July 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
July 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful composition and subject
July 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise