Previous
Photo 2514
Avro Lancaster....
....banking around the Petwood Hotel, in Woodhall Spa today. We spent a good few hours at the 1940s Festival. Took the Grandkids too, which was something different for them.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
9th July 2023 2:12pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
spa
,
lancaster
,
avro
,
woodhall
Phil Howcroft
ace
love the wings at the angle , great capture , I bet it was loud
July 9th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great shot
July 9th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Wow - you catch these so well...
July 9th, 2023
Liz Milne
ace
Hello Gorgeous! Beautiful!
July 9th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 10th, 2023
