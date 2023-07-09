Previous
Avro Lancaster.... by carole_sandford
Photo 2514

Avro Lancaster....

....banking around the Petwood Hotel, in Woodhall Spa today. We spent a good few hours at the 1940s Festival. Took the Grandkids too, which was something different for them.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
love the wings at the angle , great capture , I bet it was loud
July 9th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great shot
July 9th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Wow - you catch these so well...
July 9th, 2023  
Liz Milne ace
Hello Gorgeous! Beautiful!
July 9th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 10th, 2023  
