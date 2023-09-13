Sign up
Previous
Photo 2580
Maspalomas Lighthouse
Taken from our hotel. It used to be possible to get higher & get a better view, but health & safety has arrived & you no longer can. This is a pretty good view though.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
Carole Sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍
September 13th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks a really tall lighthouse.
September 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
It certainly is, lovely scene and shot.
September 13th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
September 13th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
wow what a beautiful view
September 13th, 2023
KV
ace
Gorgeous view.
September 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
September 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a blue sky! This is fabulous
September 13th, 2023
