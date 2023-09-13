Previous
Maspalomas Lighthouse by carole_sandford
Photo 2580

Maspalomas Lighthouse

Taken from our hotel. It used to be possible to get higher & get a better view, but health & safety has arrived & you no longer can. This is a pretty good view though.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍
September 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
This looks a really tall lighthouse.
September 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
It certainly is, lovely scene and shot.
September 13th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
September 13th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
wow what a beautiful view
September 13th, 2023  
KV ace
Gorgeous view.
September 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
September 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a blue sky! This is fabulous
September 13th, 2023  
