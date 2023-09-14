Sign up
Photo 2581
Lines & Curves
We are sat in the hotel’s rather grand reception area, having vacated our room. This is the view I am currently looking at. A big arched window, looking onto building, palm tree & sky.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8!
Tags
lines
view
curves
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome tones, texture, and curves
September 14th, 2023
