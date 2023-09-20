Sign up
Previous
Photo 2587
Another Version
Yesterday’s dahlia in mono, different angle etc.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
6
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3686
photos
164
followers
135
following
708% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
dahlia
carol white
ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
September 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
September 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
I loved the colour version Carole! As you know I a not a fan of b/w ;-)
September 20th, 2023
Jo Worboys
Black &White does show the details very well I like the quirky pov
September 20th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
@ludwigsdiana
photography is subjective Diana. We all have our own preferences. I would usually agree in the case of flowers, but I quite liked this one.
September 20th, 2023
Lesley
ace
I love this one so much
September 20th, 2023
