Another Version by carole_sandford
Photo 2587

Another Version

Yesterday’s dahlia in mono, different angle etc.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
708% complete

Photo Details

carol white ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
September 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
September 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
I loved the colour version Carole! As you know I a not a fan of b/w ;-)
September 20th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
Black &White does show the details very well I like the quirky pov
September 20th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
@ludwigsdiana photography is subjective Diana. We all have our own preferences. I would usually agree in the case of flowers, but I quite liked this one.
September 20th, 2023  
Lesley ace
I love this one so much
September 20th, 2023  
