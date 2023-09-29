Previous
City Traffic by carole_sandford
Photo 2596

City Traffic

Not actually as busy as many cities. Las Palmas, a shot from holiday that I haven’t used, but quite like.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
711% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
September 29th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting heavy looking clouds.
September 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot and clouds
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise